Drive cautious on icy roads

Nebraska 511 Traveler Information is reporting state highways in the Broken Bow area, north central Nebrska and the Sandhills as partially covered with ice as of noon today (01/18/19).

Some schools have closed. Events have been cancelled. Before heading out, call ahead to see if the event you are heading to is being held or if the place you are going to is open.

Most of Nebraska is under a Winter Weather Adviosory for today. Not included in the advisory at this time is the western part of the Panhandle and one county in southwestern Nebraska. Snow is expected with the heavier accumulations to the northeast and eastern ares of the state.