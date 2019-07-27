Drowning drill brings ambulance, EMTs to Broken Bow pool

It was only a dril.

If you saw the Broken Bow Ambulance and EMTs at the Broken Bow Pool today (Thursday about 4 p.m., July 25, 2019), know that it was only a drill.

Each year the pool is required to run a drowning drill. Normally it takes place in the evening, Pool Director Laura French said. This year she decided to have an afternoon drill.

The goal is for lifeguards to get the drowning person out of the water in under two minutes and that goal was met today, French said.

EMTS participating in the drill included Shane Fiorelli, Renee Sommer, Linda Haddox and Casey Finney and Broken Bow Fire & Rescue Coordinator Andy Holland.