Drug Take Back Day April 27

The 17th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is April 27, 2019.

From 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 46 locations in Nebraska, individuals can dispose of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications. The service is free and anonymous. However, liquids, needles and other sharp objects cannot be accepted.

Across the nation, there more that 6,000 sites accepting drugs this Saturday.

Local sites includes

Seven Valleys Health Mart

200 E Pacific St, Callaway, NE 68825

with the Custer County Sheriff’s Office

Arnold Fire Department,

206 S Broadway St, Arnold, NE 69120

with the Custer County Sheriff’s Office

Logan County Sheriff’s Office

317 Main St, Stapleton, NE 69163

with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office

Kearney Good Samaritan Hospital

10 E 31st St, Kearney, NE 68847

with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office