Drug Take Back Day April 27
The 17th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is April 27, 2019.
From 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 46 locations in Nebraska, individuals can dispose of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications. The service is free and anonymous. However, liquids, needles and other sharp objects cannot be accepted.
Across the nation, there more that 6,000 sites accepting drugs this Saturday.
Local sites includes
Seven Valleys Health Mart
200 E Pacific St, Callaway, NE 68825
with the Custer County Sheriff’s Office
Arnold Fire Department,
206 S Broadway St, Arnold, NE 69120
with the Custer County Sheriff’s Office
Logan County Sheriff’s Office
317 Main St, Stapleton, NE 69163
with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office
Kearney Good Samaritan Hospital
10 E 31st St, Kearney, NE 68847
with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office
