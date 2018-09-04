Earthquakes shake central Nebraska near Arnold

“It gave us a shake,” Mandi Rosentrater, new owner of The Arnold Exchange said of the recent earthquakes that have hit around the community. “Today was worse than yesterday. It shook stuff off of people’s walls today. I looked at my (security) camera and you couldn’t see anything shake but the girls’ faces were priceless.”

April 9, an earthquake hit near Arnold with a magnitude of 3.3 according to the United States Geological Services (USGS) (earthquakes.usgs.gov) out of Golden Colo. The earthquake occurred at 4:33 a.m.

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred April 10 at 6:41 a.m. 4 miles southeast of Arnold. Both earthquakes occurred at a depth of 5 km. No injuries or damages were reported.