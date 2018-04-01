Eastern counties removed from Winter Weather Warning

The eastern most counties have been removed from the Winter Storm Warning for Easter Sunday according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Light to moderate snow, locally heavy at times, is expected to continue across portions of western Nebraska into south central NE this morning. The area of highest new snow amounts, 2 to 4 inches, are expected from Chappell to Oshkosh east to Wellfleet and Callaway.

The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the counties of Garden-Grant-Hooker-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Lincoln including the cities of Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen,

Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, and North Platte until 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ today.

Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.