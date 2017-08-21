The eclipse has begun in Custer County
Monday, August 21, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
The eclipse has begun in Custer County. The moon is moving between the earth and sun.
Use only ISO certified glasses for viewing the eclipse during the partial phases.
You can look at the eclipse without eye protection only during totality, which occurs at 12:55 p.m. for Broken Bow. Totality lasts less than three minutes.
Once the sun begins to emerge from behind the moon, view through your ISO certified glasses.
