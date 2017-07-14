Eighteen charges filed against woman after high speed chase on I-80

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Troop D – North Platte have arrested a woman for 18 charges after the she led troopers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80.

At 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 14 an NSP Trooper stopped a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu near Sutherland on I-80 for speeding and other traffic violations. During the stop, the driver refused to exit the car and provided a false name. She did advise that her license was suspended and had an active warrant for her arrest. The driver then took off and NSP engaged in a pursuit with speeds reaching 100 MPH.

Troopers were able to disable the vehicle using a tire deflator near mile marker 173 following a pursuit of more than ten miles. The driver then stopped a mile west of North Platte and was taken into custody without further incident.

Claire Mason, 33, of Lincoln, was arrested and cited for a total of 18 charges including Felony Flight to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Driving Under Suspension (8th Offense), Driving During Revocation, False Report, Failure to Obey a Lawful Order, and multiple traffic violations. Mason was also found to have five active warrants, all from Lancaster County. Mason was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.