Election results for Nebraska national, statewide offices

Below are unofficial results from the Nebraska Secretary of State's office as of Nov. 8, 2018 for national, statewide and regional offices for the Custer County, Nebraska area.

U.S. Senator (six year term)

Deb Fischer (R) 395,996 58 votes, 58.14 percent

Jane Raybould (D) 260,534 votes, 38.25 percent

Jim Schultz (L) 24,606

Governor/Lt. Governor

Pete Ricketts and Mike Foley (R) 404,537 votes, 59.42 percent

Bob Krist and Lynne M. Walz (D) 276,234 voter, 40.58 percent

Secretary of State

Bob Evnen (R) 399,482, 61.09 percent

Spencer Danner (D), 254,480, 38.91 percent

State Treasurer

John Murante (R) 505,022 votes, 100 percent

Attorney General

Doug Peterson (R) 505,559 votes, 100 percent

Auditor of Public Accounts

Charlie Janssen (R) 373,849, 57.99 percent

Jane Skinner (D) 270,797, 42.01 percent

Measure 427

For 345,837 votes, 53.20 percent

Against 304,253, 46.80 percent

Representative to Congress (two year term) District 1

Jeff Fortenberry (R) 140,248 votes, 60.54 percent

Jessica McClure (D) 91,426, 39.46 percent

Representative to Congress (two year term) District 2

Don Bacon (R) 121,466 votes, 51.55 percent

Kara Eastman (D) 114,154 votes, 48.45 percent

Representative to Congress (two year term) District 3

Adrian Smith (R) 162,757, 76.73 percent

Paul Theobald (D) 49,363 votes, 23.27 percent

Custer Public Power District At Large (six year term)

John P. Blakeman, 2,904 votes, 34.64 percent

Lloyd H. Ramsey, 2,742 votes, 32.71 percent

Tom Roberts, 2,737 votes, 32.65 percent

Nebraska Legislature District 36

Matt Williams 9,720 votes, 100 percent

Nebraska Public Power District Subdivision 5 (six year term)

Charlie Kennedy 8,687 votes, 62.33 percent

Thomas Hoff 5,251 votes, 37.67 percent

Shall Judge James Michael Fitzgerald be retained in office? (six years, statewide)

Yes 397,577

No 131,090

Shall Judge Julie A. Martin be retained in office? (six years, statewide)

Yes 422,994

No 113,879

Shall Judge James J. Orr be retained in office? (six years, District 8 - the counties of Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Holt, Howard, Loup, Keya Paha, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler)

Yes 13,089

No 3,879