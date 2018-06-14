Elks Lodge 1688 commemorates Flag Day

Broken Bow Elks Lodge #1688 hosted a flag day ceremony at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 14, 2018 on the east steps of the Elks Lodge in Broken Bow. Members of Boy Scout Troop #48 raised the flag. Jackie Young with the Daughters of the American Revolution and Gary Wright with the Elks shared information about the flag. Weston Waltz led the singing of the National Anthem and played Taps. Govier Brothers hosted a coffee and rolls reception after the ceremony.