Elks present coloring books, crayons for kids to law enforcement

The Broken Bow Police Department and the Custer County Sheriff’s Office received coloring books and crayons from the Broken Bow Elks this morning (9/20/18). The coloring books have drug prevention themes.

“When kids come into the police station or sheriff’s office, it’s not always in the best circumstances,” Elks Treasurer Kayla Clark said. “This will give them something to do.”

With the anti-drug use theme of the books, Clark said this is another way to get the message across that drugs are dangerous,

Police Chief Steve Scott and Chief Deputy Adam Miller accepted the books and crayons on behalf of the police department and sheriff’s office.