Ellis re-introduces himself to BBPS, this time as assistant principal/activities director

New Broken Bow Assistant Principal/Activities Director Jeff Ellis met with Broken Bow school staff and faculty Monday morning. For many, it was a renewal of acquaintance rather than a new introduction. Ellis spent a year at Broken Bow as a student teacher. “I student taught here in Broken Bow,” he said. “And subbed and coached.”

In addition, he has worked with new BBPS Superintendent Darren Tobey at Southern Valley School in Furnas County.

“We had a really good applicant pool,” Tobey said. He added all applicants for the position were “impressive.”

Ellis is original from Gothenburg. He and his wife, Heather, have three children. His resume includes teaching in Houston, Texas; McCook; Maywood and Southern Valley.

Ellis’ first day on the job at Broken Bow is July 1.

