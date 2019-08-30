Emergency road closures in McKelvie National Forest

Officials from the Bessey Ranger District announced emergency road closures beginning Thursday, August 29, 2019.in McKelvie National Forest in Cherry County, Neb. due to hazardous flooding.

It is uncertain how long the closures will be in affect due to high water levels.

The closures include:

a. Forest Service Road 601 (entire road)

b. Forest Service Road 615 (entire road)

c. Forest Service Road 621 (entire road)

d. Forest Service Road 626 (entire road)

e. Forest Service Road 627 (entire road)

f. Forest Service Road 628 (entire road)

g. Forest Service Road 629 (entire road)

Currently these roads are impassable due to the water levels. The flooding poses a safety risk to National Forest System Land users. Continued motorized traffic in the area would also increase natural resources damages.

According to Jacob Maca, Acting Bessey District Ranger, “If travelling west on Highway 5 from Merritt Reservoir, all southern access roads are closed to Motor Vehicle use with the exception of Forest Service Road 622 into the Powderhorn area. Additionally, northern access into the McKelvie Forest along Highway 5 is limited to the 602 road. If folks have questions, please call the Bessey Ranger District, 308-533-2257.”

A copy of the emergency closure order and map can be viewed or downloaded at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd658663.pdf