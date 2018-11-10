Emergency training Saturday; Fairgrounds, Memorial Drive closed

The following is a press release from Custer County Emergency Management and released by the Broken Bow Police Department.

"A full scale active shooter training exercise will be held tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, between 8 a.m. and noon at the Custer County Fairgrounds. We ask everyone to respect all emergency vehicles.

"Memorial Drive will be closed from Laurel Drive to Highway 70 for the duration of the exercise.

"We also ask that you do not come out to attempt to watch. This is for the safety of those participating as well as the public's safety.

"This is a joint effort including all emergency agencies agencies in the county and the purpose is to train and learn to be better prepared to assist the citizens of Custer County if a disaster were to occur.

"Also, please be assured that emergency services will be available as normal for actual calls during the exercise."