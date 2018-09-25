An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Harold Benton.

The Harlan County Sheriffs office is asking for assistance locating Harold "Gene" Benton, a 79 year old, 5'10" 225lb white male with brown hair and brown eyes missing from the Alma, Neb., area. Mr. Benton reportedly suffers from dementia and has medical conditions for which he does not have his medication. He was last seen Monday 9-24 at 0900. He may be driving a red 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, NE BE 4 Conservation plates. If you see Gene Benton please call 911 or the Harlan County Sheriff's office at 308-928-2147.

Here is a link to the EMA page on the NSP website - https://statepatrol.nebraska.gov/ema#