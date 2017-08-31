Enough signatures collected for recall election

There’s going to be a recall election, folks.

Custer County Clerk Constance Gracey confirmed late Tuesday signatures have been verified on the recall petitions for Broken Bow school board members J.B. Atkins and Carl French.

Gracey is in process of contacting the individuals.

Once they and the school board have been contacted, the school board must set a date for the recall election within 30 days but not more than 75 days.

In related news, the budget hearing for the 2017-2018 Broken Bow Public School (BBPS) school year will be held at the BBPS board meeting Sept 11. The school board will vote on the levy at the meeting Sept. 18.