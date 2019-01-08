Enter to win $1,000!

Use your Chief mailing label to register all year long.

How would you like to win $1,000?

How would you like your name to be entered into a drawing for $1,000? Especially if it was easy, easy easy to get your name in the drawing.

Welcome to the Custer County Chief’s 2019 Shop Local Business Contest in which you, a Custer County Chief Subscriber and local shopper, could win $1,000 the first week of January, 2020.

The rules are simple.

An entrant must be a current subscriber of the Custer County Chief as of January, 1, 2020. (That’s right, next January.)

To enter, cut out your address label, found in the upper right corner of the front page, of your Custer County Chief.

When you visit any Shop Local Business, drop your label into the box for the contest.

The first week of January, 2020, one name will be drawn from all the address labels. The name on that label will be the winner of $1,000 from the Custer County Chief. You do not need to be present to win.

The winner will have their photo taken at the business where they entered their label and the photo will be published in the Custer County Chief.

Labels will not be accepted at the Custer County Chief. All entry labels must be dropped off at a Shop Local Business.

Taxes are the responsibility of the winner.

Employees of the Custer County Chief and their immediate family members are not eligible.

Let’s do the math. The Chief is published and mailed 52 weeks of the year. If you are a year-long subscriber, that’s 52 address labels that can be entered. Fifty-two chances to win $1,000! A local subscription is $35. That $35 dollars could be returned to you 28 times over if you are the grand winner next January.

All subscribers are winners with the news, sports and other information received each week with the Custer County Chief.

Not a subscriber? Sign up for your subscription today! A subscription form is on page A2 of the weekly Chief or call 308-872-2471 or stop by our offices at 305 S. 10th Avenue in Broken Bow. Get your subscription by Jan. 15 and we will show you how you can still have 52 chances!

The Chief is going to make this very easy for both subscribers and businesses.

All subscribers have to do is get their mailing labels to a participating Shop Local Business.

All the business has to do is purchase at least one ad per month in the Custer County Chief and let customers drop off their labels at their place of business. A box will be supplied by the Chief and a sales associate from the Chief will stop by regularly to collect the labels. Easy, easy, easy all the way around.

How will you know the Shop Local Businesses? Look in the Chief to see who is advertising!

“The Chief is excited to bring this to our readers and advertisers. We like promoting local,” General Manager Donnis Hueftle-Bullock said. “I look forward to drawing your name in one year!”

If your business is not a Shop Local Business but wants to be, call our Ad Staff at 308-872-2471 or email chiefsads@custercountychief.com for information how to become a Shop Local Business.