Extended outlook for central Nebraska weather

Rain chances remain in the forecast over the weekend for central Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) office out of North Platte.

Highs Saturday (June 22, 2019) should be in the upper 60s to mid 70s with a 20-20 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers. Saturday night has a 50 percent chance of showers with lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Sunday and Sunday night will be repeat of Saturday with a 50 percent chance of showers during the day and 20-30 percent Sunday night.

Thunderstorms move out of the forecast Monday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and sunny skies. Monday night should be mostly clear with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday is currently forecast for mostly sunny and warmer than Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.