Extreme caution urged as heavy rains move back into Custer County

In the Broken Bow area, travel at night during thunderstorms that are forecast for the area could be "quite dangerous," according to Cliff Cole with the National Weather Service Office in North Platte.

Models show three rounds of storms moving through the area, one already in progress, the second to occur 4-5 p.m. this afternoon (Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017) and the third to develop this evening and last potentially until 2-4 a.m.

Very heavy rains, high winds, rains and possibly even a tornado could be the result.

Five inches of rain is forecast from an area from Oconto to Brewster, from Amelia to Thedford.

There is potential for local amounts of 10 inches, Cole said.

"If you drive into these thunderstorms in the day, it's hard to see. It's near impossible at night time," Cole said. Driving through flash floods as a result of the downpours could result in a fatality.

Flash flood warnings and flash flood watches have been posted. Cole said there will likely be a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued later today, and possibly a Tornado Watch. Cole said tornado possibility is at 2 percent and tornado formation would be most likely east of Hwy 83.

Winds could gust as high as 60-60 mph. Ping pong sized hail was reported earlier in the day and is possible with each round of storms.

People are urged to use caution and not drive into these thunderstorms if possible, and to avoid driving into flooded areas.

"It's particularly dangerous for motorists at night," Cole said.