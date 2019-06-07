Farm-themed photo contest for NEST 529

Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and First National Bank of Omaha have announced the fifth annual NEST on the Farm Fun Photo $1,000 Drawing. The Drawing will be open to submissions from Nebraska residents through June 30, 2019.



To enter the NEST on the Farm Fun Photo $1,000 Drawing, participants are encouraged to submit a farm-themed photo taken of or by a child 13 years old or younger as of June 30, 2019, along with a short caption. Six randomly selected winners will each recieve a $1,000 contribution to a NEST 529 College Savings account.



“The NEST on the Farm Fun Photo $1,000 Drawing is an excellent opportunity both to promote college savings and to celebrate our agricultural roots as Nebraskans,” Treasurer Murante said. “In our work to continually strengthen and grow the NEST 529 College Savings Plan, it is uniquely rewarding to see our Account Owners’ smiling faces and commitment to saving. I encourage all who are eligible to participate, and look forward to the many heartwarming photos to come.”



Submissions to the NEST on the Farm Fun Photo $1,000 Drawing will be sorted into six Drawing Groups, determined by age and Nebraska Congressional District. One winner will then be selected at random from each group. Submissions can be made via mail or online at NEST529.com/scholarships.



“We’re delighted to be kicking off the fifth annual NEST on the Farm Fun Photo $1,000 Drawing – one of the most beloved NEST 529 scholarship opportunities, and yet another example of our long-term commitment to our Account Owners,” Deborah Goodkin, Managing Director, Savings Plans, First National Bank of Omaha, said. “NEST 529 is proud to support our Nebraska community, while creating a fun and interactive opportunity to learn about college savings. As long as families have a dream of higher education, NEST 529 will be there to make it a financial reality.”



For scholarship contest rules, visit NEST529.com/scholarships. Contest rules also are available at treasurer.nebraska.gov/csp/scholarships.