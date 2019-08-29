Farmers urged to file comments with EPA, send letter to President on RFS waivers

There is only one more day to file comments with the EPA and to send a letter to the President on the granting of 31 waivers to the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

Waivers allow refineries to not comply with the RFS which allows them to include less ethanol or exclude ethanol in the fuel produced.

The Nebraska Corn Board encourages citizens to stand up for the state’s corn and ethanol industries by entering their comments at https://ncga.com/public-policy/stand-up-for-corn/take-action?vvsrc=%2fca....

The deadline for comments is Aug. 30, 2019.