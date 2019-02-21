In the Feb. 21, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief!
Here are some of the headlines and stories you'll find in this week's issue of the Chief (Feb. 21, 2019)
Custer County Recycling Center - should it be closed?
Broken Bow Care and Rehab - staying open, building may be available for purchase
Brookestone residents Valentine Fundraiser
Location of Broken Bow City Council meetings to change
Road and bridge repair for Custer County scheduled
BBPS Board approve pay raise for teachers
Custer County District Court
Custer County Spelling Bee
Daddy-Daughter Dance
State wrestling results
A photo of each local state wrestling competitor!
Pheasants Forever banquet
Lady Indians, Lady Broncos to district BB
Bow boys BB subdistricts
Progress 2019: Impact Arts 7 Communities
Lane Chesley brings art home to Callaway
Broken Bow's Special Olympics bowling teams
CPPD - making an impact for 75 years
New houses in Callaway impacting housing and economic development
Copies are available at newstands and at the Custer County Chief.
Subscribers can cut out their label and place it in a box at any Shop Local business for a chance to win $1,000 in January, 2020.
If you're not a subscriber, call 308-872-2471 to sign up today and enter your labels for a chance to win!
Category: