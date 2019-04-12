FEMA coming to Custer County

Custer County homeowners, renters and business owners may apply for assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from severe winter storm, straight-line winds and flooding. Recovery specialists with FEMA will be in Broken Bow April 22-26.

Centers are operating in several other locations; survivors can visit any open center (locations and dates listed below).

At the centers, recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications. They can provide referrals and help with appeals. Centers are equipped with captioned phones, video remote interpreting and assistive listening devices.

How to Register with FEMA:

· Online, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

· On a smart phone, download the FEMA app and click on “disaster resources,” then “apply for assistance online.”

· By phone, call FEMA’s toll-free registration line at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585; or use 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS). Telephone registration is available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week.

· Visit a Disaster Recovery Center and speak to a FEMA specialist one-on-one. To find the nearest DRC, go online to FEMA.gov/DRC.

Applicants for disaster assistance should have the following information on hand:

· Social Security number

· Address of the damaged primary residence

· Description of the damage

· Information about insurance coverage

· A current contact telephone number

· An address where they can receive mail

· Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

Nebraska homeowners, renters and business owners in Antelope, Boone, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cumming, Custer, Dodge, Douglas, Hall, Howard, Knox, Madison, Nance, Nemaha, Pierce, Platte, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Stanton, Thurston and Washington counties and the Santee Sioux Nation may apply for assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from severe winter storm, straight-line winds and flooding.

Center locations and hours:

CUSTER COUNTY

United Methodist Church

1000 S. 3rd Ave.

Broken Bow, NE 68822

Open April 22, 23, 25, 26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT,

April 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT

BUTLER COUNTY

Bellwood Volunteer Fire Department

752 41st Road

Bellwood, NE 68624

Open April 22, 23, 24, 25, 27

(Closed April 26 for Arbor Day)

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT

NEMAHA COUNTY

Peru State College

(Campus Services Building)

600 Hoyt St.

Peru, NE 68421

Open April 12, 13, 14, 15, 16

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT

RICHARDSON COUNTY

City Auditorium

312 W. 17th St.

Falls City, NE 68355

Open April 19, 20, 22, 23, 24

(Closed April 21 for Easter)

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT

To find locations, go online to FEMA.gov/DRC or call the Disaster Assistance Helpline at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585.

Businesses and residents can visit www.SBA.gov/disaster, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. TTY users may also call 800-877- 8339.

For more information on Nebraska’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4420.