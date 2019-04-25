FEMA Disaster Recovery Center open in Broken Bow

Representatives from FEMA are in Broken Bow to assist people with applying for aid as they recover from the storm and flooding damages in March.

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is at the United Methodist Church, 1000 S. 3rd Avenue, in Broken Bow.

Representatives will be on hand until 5 p.m. today Wednesday, April 24.

The office will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26.

An individual can visit any FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to apply for assistance. Other regional centers are:

HALL COUNTY

Wood River City Clerk

108 W. 10th St.

Wood River, NE 68883

Open Monday-Saturday 9 am to 6 pm Closed Sundays

HOWARD COUNTY

Oak Street Manor (Housing Authority)

222 E. Oak St.

Dannebrog, NE 68831

OPEN: Thursday, April 25 Tuesday, April 30 Thursday, May 2 9 am to 6 pm

First Steps to Recovery

Even if your county has not yet been declared for Individual Assistance you should not wait to start your recovery.

Call your insurance agent to see if there is coverage for your losses under a traditional homeowner’s or renter’s policy, or under a flood insurance policy.

Document your damage. Take photos or video. Make lists of damaged items. Keep receipts for repairs.

Although FEMA assistance cannot make you whole, it may help your recovery by providing grants for basic repairs to make your home safe, accessible and secure. FEMA assistance may also provide grants for a temporary place for you and your family to stay while you build your recovery plan.

How to apply:

By phone, call FEMA’s toll-free registration line at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585; or use 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS). Telephone registration is available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Daylight Time seven days a week.

Online, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

On a smart phone, download the FEMA app and click on “disaster resources,” then “apply for assistance online.”

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center and speak to a FEMA specialist one-on-one.

FEMA Registration Deadline is May 20, 2019.

Applicants for disaster assistance should have the following information on hand:

Social Security number

Address of the damaged primary residence

Description of the damage Information about insurance coverage

A current contact telephone number

An address where they can receive mail

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

Understanding Your FEMA Letter

If you applied for assistance from FEMA, you will receive a letter in the mail or via email that explains the status of your application and how to respond. It is important to read the letter carefully. Your letter will include the amount of any assistance FEMA may provide and information on the appropriate use of disaster assistance funds.

You may need to submit additional information for FEMA to continue to process your application.

If you have questions about the letter, you may go online to DisasterAssistance.gov; call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY); or visit a disaster recovery center. To find center locations and hours, go online to FEMA.gov/DRC or download the FEMA mobile app.

If you disagree with FEMA’s decision, or the amount of assistance, you may submit an appeal within 60 days of receiving your determination letter from FEMA along with any documents needed to support your claim, such as a contractor’s estimate for home repairs. Appeal letters and supporting documents may be submitted to FEMA by fax or mail, in person at a Disaster Recovery Center, or online if you have a FEMA online account. To set up a FEMA online account, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov, click on “Check Status” and follow the directions.

You must file your appeal in writing to FEMA. In a signed and dated letter, you must explain the reason(s) for your appeal. Your appeal letter should also include: Your full name Disaster number Address of the pre-disaster primary residence Your current phone number and address Your FEMA registration number on all documents By mail: FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055. By fax: 800-827-8112, Attention: FEMA.

Individual & Households Program (IHP)

Nebraska homeowners, renters and business in Antelope, Boyd, Burt, Cuming, Hall, Howard, Madison, Nance, Pierce, Platte, Saline, Stanton, Knox, Thurston, Boone, Buffalo, Custer, Richardson, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Nemaha, Sarpy, Saunders, Washington counties and the Santee Sioux Nation may apply for federal disaster assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from severe winter storm, straight-line winds and flooding. Additional counties may be designated as damage assessments are completed.

To date 5,153 applicants have applied for FEMA Individual Assistance

FEMA Individual Assistance approved to date: $19,986,196

Housing Assistance: $17,911,809

Other Needs Assistance: $2,074,387

FEMA Individual Assistance includes:

Housing Assistance

Temporary Housing: Money to rent a temporary place to stay.

Housing Repair: Money for homeowners to repair damage from the disaster that is not covered by insurance. The goal is to repair the home to a safe and sanitary living or functioning condition. FEMA will not pay to return a home to its condition before the disaster. Repair and replacement items include: Structural parts of a home (foundation, outside walls, roof) Windows, doors, floors, walls, ceilings, cabinets Septic or sewage system Well or other water system Heating, ventilating, air-conditioning system Utilities (electrical, plumbing, gas systems) Entrance and exit ways from the home, including privately owned access roads Blocking, leveling and anchoring of a mobile home and reconnecting or resetting its sewer, water, electrical and fuel lines and tanks

Other Needs Assistance The Other Needs Assistance provision of the Individuals and Households Program provides grants for uninsured, disaster-related necessary expenses and serious needs.

Assistance includes: Medical and dental expenses

Funeral and burial costs

Repair, cleaning or replacement of: Clothing Household items (room furnishings, appliances) Specialized tools or protective clothing and equipment required for your job Necessary educational materials (computers, school books, supplies) Cleanup items (wet/dry vacuum, air purifier, dehumidifier) Fuel (fuel, chain saw, firewood) Vehicles damaged by the disaster, or public transportation or other transportation costs Moving and storage expenses related to the disaster (including evacuation, storage or the return of property to a home) The cost of a National Flood Insurance Program group flood insurance policy to meet flood insurance requirements.

FEMA Teams Going Door to Door

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams are working in impacted neighborhoods to help survivors register for assistance and to identify immediate and emerging needs. Teams are active in: Antelope, Boyd, Cuming, Custer, Dodge, Douglas, Howard, Knox, Madison, Nance, Pierce, Platte, Sarpy and Thurston counties, the Santee Sioux Nation and the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska. They have visited more than 15,407 homes

College Students May Be Eligible for Disaster Assistance

Students who attend Nebraska colleges or universities in areas impacted by the March winter storm and flooding may be eligible for federal disaster assistance. Their permanent residence does not need to be in any of the 27 designated counties to be eligible for assistance. However, property damages or losses must have occurred in the impacted areas. Property damages or losses that may be eligible for repair or replacement include personal vehicles, clothing, text books and school supplies.

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)



SBA Disaster Loans Fuel Recovery, May Open Door to More FEMA Benefits

After registering for disaster assistance with FEMA, most homeowners and renters may also be contacted by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to apply for a low-interest disaster loan. There are good reasons to apply, even if the survivor had not considered a loan.



SBA has approved $17,667 in low-interest disaster loans as of April 23. For homeowners and renters, SBA has approved 297 loans for $15,765,500 and for businesses and private nonprofits, SBA has approved 15 loans for $1,901,600. For information, businesses and residents can visit SBA.gov/disaster call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. TTY users may call 800-877-8339.