FEMA returning to Custer County

"FEMA is returning to Custer County to again offer 'one stop shopping' to people who are requesting federal assistance from FEMA and/or the SBA," Nate Custer, FEMA Public Information Officer, said. A Disaster Recovery Center will open for four days in Broken Bow.

The State of Nebraska and FEMA will open a Disaster Recovery Center in Custer County. The center location and hours are:

Broken Bow United Methodist Church

1000 S. 3rd Ave. Broken Bow, NE 68822

May 8 – May 11

Regular hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT

Nebraska Centers are operating in several other locations; survivors can visit any open center. To find locations, go online to FEMA.gov/DRC or call the Disaster Assistance Helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY).

At the centers, recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications. They can provide referrals and help with appeals. Centers are equipped with captioned phones, video remote interpreting and assistive listening devices.

Nebraska homeowners, renters and business owners in Antelope, Boone, Boyd, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dodge, Douglas, Hall, Howard, Knox, Madison, Nance, Nemaha, Pierce, Platte, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Stanton, Thurston and Washington counties and the Santee Sioux Nation may apply for assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from severe winter storm, straight-line winds and flooding.

How to Register with FEMA:

• Online, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

• On a smart phone, download the FEMA app and click on “disaster resources,” then

“apply for assistance online.”

• By phone, call FEMA’s toll-free registration line at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY). Telephone registration is available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week.

• Visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) and speak to a FEMA specialist one-on-one. To find the nearest DRC visit: FEMA.gov/DRC, or text DRC along with a ZIP code to 43362, or call the Disaster Assistance Helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY).

Applicants requesting disaster assistance should have the following information on-hand:

• Social Security number

• Address of the damaged primary residence

• Description of the damage

• Information about insurance coverage

• A current contact telephone number

• An address where they can receive mail

• Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

Businesses and residents can visit SBA.gov/disaster, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. TTY users may also call 800-877-8339.

For more information on Nebraska’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4420.

