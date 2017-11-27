Festival of Lights activities

Monday, November 27, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE

4:30 p.m. Santa in the Square in Downtown Broken Bow

4:30 p.m. Santa’s mailbox in the Square with writing supplies

5:30 p.m. Parade line-up at 10th and D

6:30 p.m. Parade

After the parade
Caroling and traditional lighting of the Square

S’Mores available in the Square with crackers, chocolate and marshmallows provided by Grocery Kart

Christmas tree display in the Square

Food Vendors in the Square
The Cookie Farm
Prairie Grounds
Pizza Hut

Free refreshments served by the Custer County Historical Society

