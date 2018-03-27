Final private pesticide training for area April 5 in North Platte

Producers needing to renew or get a new private pesticide license should plan to attend a face-to-face session at the West Central Research and Extension Center at 402 W State Farm Road in North Platte, Neb. The program will begin promptly at 9 a.m., Thursday, April 5. This will be the last chance to attend a face-to-face meeting in the area.

Please pre-register by calling the Lincoln Logan McPherson Extension Office at 308-532-2683 or e-mail Randy Saner at rsaner2@unl.edu .