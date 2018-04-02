Fire causes Broken Bow McDonald's closure for at least one week

A grease fire in the fryer of the McDonald's kitchen occurred after 7 a.m. Sunday, April 1. Fifteen firefighters in the Broken Bow area responded to the fire, according to Andy Holland, the Fire and EMS Coordinator for Broken Bow. Significant smoke damage was reported by Greg Hall, co-owner of the Broken Bow McDonald's. The location will be closed for the next 7-10 days according to Hall.