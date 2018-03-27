Fire at Jim's Bar in Arnold early March 27

The Arnold Volunteer Fire Department was paged out at 12:20 a.m. early Tuesday, March 27. Eric Nelson, Chief of the Arnold Fire Department, believes that the fire in question, located at Jim’s Bar, 208 W Arnold Ave. in Arnold, started within a half hour prior to the page.

Arnold Fire and EMT responded to the fire as well as the Stapleton Fire and EMT departments, Callaway Fire and EMT, Merna Fire Department and Broken Bow Fire Department.

The fire started in the kitchen of Jim’s Bar and irreparably damaged the kitchen area. “The kitchen will need to be completely gutted and rebuilt if the owner chooses to,” Eric said. “The structure itself is going to be OK.”

Area fire departments were on the scene from 12:25 a.m. until 4:45 a.m. No life threatening or serious injuries were reported.