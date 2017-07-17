Fire reported on semi trailer in Ansley 7-20-2017

Lynn Henry, the Ansley Fire Chief, reported that "extensive damage" was found on a semi trailer transporting hogs in Ansley after a fire, which is believed to have started near the rear axel of the trailer, late in the evening of July 19. The semi truck was able to be removed from the trailer. The fire was reported 15-20 minutes before 11 p.m. on July 19. Some of the hogs were reported to have died in the fire, but the driver of the semi was reported to be safe. The Mason City and Ansley Fire Departments as well as the Custer County Sheriff's Department responded to the incident, and stayed until around 2 a.m. on July 20.