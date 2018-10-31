Firearm safety for deer hunting

The November firearm deer season is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Nebraska hunters. Despite the many opportunities across the state to harvest a deer this season, hunter safety in the field remains critical.

“Hunting remains one of the safest activities to participate in, but there are always a few key things to consider while afield,” Nebraska Hunter Education Coordinator Jackson Ellis said.

-- Always keep your muzzle pointed in a safe direction, safety on, and finger off the trigger until ready to fire.

-- Properly identify your target and what lies beyond it before pulling the trigger; never shoot at sounds or movement.

-- All deer hunters are required to wear 400 square inches of blaze orange on their head, chest and back during the November firearm season, regardless if they are hunting with a firearm or archery tackle.

-- Be sure to unload firearms before travelling in a motorized vehicle and before crossing obstacles such as barbed-wire fences, creeks or steep embankments.

-- When hunting from a tree stand or elevated platform, always maintain three points of contact when ascending or descending, pull gear up with a haul line, and wear a Fall Arrest System (safety harness).

“The tradition of deer hunting in Nebraska continues to be a fun, safe activity with great opportunities at finding success in all corners of the state,” Ellis said. “Have fun out there, and hunt safe!”

The firearm deer season is Nov. 10-18. Buy permits at OutdoorNebraska.org.