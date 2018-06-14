Firework ordinance in Broken Bow

According to Broken Bow Police Chief Steve Scott, fireworks stands open at 10 a.m. Monday, June 25 in Broken Bow.

Chief Scott encourages the public to use caution and obey city fireworks ordinances.

Within Broken Bow city limits, fireworks can be discharged only from Monday, June 25 to Tuesday, July 3 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m., and on Wednesday, July 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 midnight. This is in accordance with Ordinance #1002.

The police will generally warn citizens the first time they discharge fireworks before or after these hours. However the second time a citation may be issued for disturbing the peace at the discretion of the officer.

Broken Bow City Ordinance also makes it unlawful for any person to:

1. Use, discharge or explode any fireworks within any building or in the vicinity of any person or property in a manner that exposes such person or property to injury or damage.

2. Throw any fireworks from or into a motor vehicle, onto any street, highway or sidewalk, at or near any person, into any building or into or at any group of persons.

The same ordinance gives the City Council the right to ban or further limit the sale/discharge of fireworks in the event of dry weather or other weather hazards.

Nebraska law prohibits discharging illegal fireworks, such as bottle rockets, M-80’s, cherry bombs and other fireworks of this type.

“For your own personal safety and the safety of the community, we ask that you use caution with your display,” Chief Scott said. “And after your celebration, the Broken Bow Police Department requests that you clean up your mess. Please gather up the paper and other refuse and dispose of it properly.

Contact Chief Scott at 872-6424 with questions.