Fireworks scheduled for 10 p.m. July 4 in Broken Bow

Broken Bow volunteer firemen are busy today (Wed. 7/4/18) preparing for the city’s firework display. Ten to 15 firemen are cleaning canisters, wiring fuses and setting up the display that consists of 283 shells and 12 cake displays. The largest display cake contains 200 shots and is designed to last 45 seconds Jess Taylor with the Fire Department said. The entire display should last 20 to 30 minutes.

The display is scheduled for 10 p.m. at Melham Park in Broken Bow. In case of rain, Jeff Pflaster with the Fire Department said they will wait to see how long the rain will last and will shoot fireworks after or, if necessary, postpone to another evening.