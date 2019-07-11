First sale day at Broken Bow Livestock for new owners

The first sale for Broken Bow Livestock under new ownership is happening today (Thursday, July 11, 2019) at the sale barn at 614 North B Street in Broken Bow.

The Broken Bow sale barn and auction service was purchased July 1, 2019 by Burwell Livestock Market. The new owners are Todd and Wanda Eberle of Burwell, Warrren and Karen White of Texas and Gumb Land and Cattle of Burwell (Lin Gumb and Brett Gumb).

Todd Eberle said it will be business as usual with updates as needed. The new owners and most of the crew gathered for a quick photo this morning then returned to the job of preparing for the sale of 300 to 400 head of cattle.

Read more about the new ownership of Broken Bow Livestock in next week’s Chief!