First severe weather for the season possibile today

A few severe thunderstorms are possible late afternoon today (Monday, April 30, 2018) into the evening hours according to the National Weather Service Office in North Platte.

The area of greatest concern is along and east of a line from Ainsworth to North Platte to Hayes Center. This area has the greatest potential to receive a few severe storms which could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. Locally heavy rains are also a possibility.

A cold front will become nearly stationary this evening across portions of southwest Nebraska, into central Nebraska and eastern portions of north central Nebraska. The potential for strong to severe thunderstorms will become focused along this front beginning late this afternoon and continuing through this evening. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. However, flooding rainfall is not expected.

Development of thunderstorms will be dependent on the exact location of the cold front. The exact timing/location of the front will determine if there are more or less storms in the area.