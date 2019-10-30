First snow of the season falls before Halloween

The first accumulating snow fall for Custer County fell overnight with lingering flurries through mid-morning.

Much of south central and southeastern Nebraska continues with a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. today (10/30/19).

The forecast for Custer County calls for mostly cloudy today with a high near 32. Overnight low will be single digits, nearing 8 degrees, with light winds becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday for Halloween the forecast is for sunny skies and 45 degreees, with temps falling to the low 20s in the evening and overnight.