Five to 10 inches of rain possible for Broken Bow and Custer County

"The atmosphere is ready to go," Cliff Cole with the National Weather Service office in North Platte said in a 1 p.m. briefing Tuesday afternoon,

Cole said models show heavy rain moving into western and north central Nebraska today in three rounds. The first round is already underway. Ping pong hail was reported as early as 8 a.m. One inch of rain fell in 20 minutes in Amelia, in southern Holt County.

"There will be significant rain of 5 inches or more from Brewster to Oconto, from Amelia to Thedford," Cole said. "There is potential for locally ten inches or more in some areas."

The second round is forecast to move through approximately 4-5 p.m. Central time. This round will move from the southwest to the northeast.

The third round will occur later on in the evening and could last until 2-4 a.m.

In Custer County and especially Broken Bow, parts of which have received heavy rain which resulted in flooding, additional flooding can be expected.

"Travel at night could be quite dangerous," Cole said. "Especially if you drive into the thunderstorms. You can't see in the daytime. At night time it would be impossible and could result in a fatality."