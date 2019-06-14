Flag Day celebration hosted by Broken Bow Elks

Broken Bow Elks Lodge 1688 held a Flag Day ceremony on the east side of the Elks Lodge at 7 a.m. this morning, Friday, June 14, 2019.

The program included a short history of the flag as well as what the flag means to Elks. Local students sang a multi-part harmony of the Star Spangled Banner. Gillian Sherbeck played Tap.

Members of the local Girl Scouts led the Pledge of Allegiance and Boy Scouts helped raise the flag. Jackie Young with the Daughters of the American Revolution read Johnny Cash's "Ragged Old Flag."

After the ceremony, coffee and rolls were served by Grant Govier and Tammy Flynn of Goviers Brother Mortuary.

Vocalists were Traiven Campbell, Alex Wenquist, Isak Chancellor, Gracee Oeltjen, Abby Flint and Dani Osmond.

Girls Scouts in attendance included Paislee Oeltjen, Lenora Bryson and Ella Oeltjen.

Boy Scouts in attendance were Dylanger Dady and Brock Oeltjen.