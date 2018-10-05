Flags to be set out at Bow Cemetery Thursday, not Friday, at 6 p.m.

The time flags will be set out at the Broken Bow Township Cemetery has been changed to Thursday, May 24, at 6 p.m., according to Rod Sonnichsen of the American Legion.

The time was first set for Friday at 6 p.m. and was reported in the print edition of the Chief. The change came after press time so the Chief was unable to change the printed edition.

Volunteers are invited to help set out flags at the cemetery at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 24.