Flags to fly at half-staff, state offices closed Dec. 5 for National Day of Mourning

Today (12/03/18),Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with an executive order from President Donald J. Trump, announced that state buildings will be closed and teammates will be granted a day of leave on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

President Trump appointed Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, as a National Day of Mourning to honor former President George H.W. Bush who passed away this past Friday. In his declaration, President Trump calls on Americans to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship to pay tribute to the memory of President Bush.

“President George H.W. Bush will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, committed statesman, and a great man of faith,” Governor Ricketts said. “From his service in the military to his work promoting volunteerism, Bush 41 dedicated his life to his country. As President, he carried on Reagan’s legacy in taking on communism as the Berlin Wall fell and helped expand trade with our neighbors, Mexico and Canada. Susanne and I send our prayers to the Bush family as they celebrate a life well lived in service to his family and to the people of the United States.

State law provides that whenever the President gives federal employees paid time off, the State of Nebraska shall grant the same benefit to state teammates. Exceptions may include law enforcement, security, military, and teammates engaged in other essential functions. All teammates should receive official instruction from their agency director or personnel representative.

Because of the difficulties of rescheduling court hearings, the Judicial Branch has determined Courts, County Court Clerk’s Offices, and Probation Offices will remain open on Dec. 5, 2018, and all court services shall be available.

In addition to the National Day of Mourning, all U.S. and Nebraska flags will continue to be flown at half-staff for 30 days following the death of the 41st U.S. President, per Presidential proclamation.