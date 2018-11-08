Flags to fly at half-staff for victims in California

Today (Nov. 8, 2018) Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from President Donald J. Trump, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the tragedy in Thousand Oaks, California.

“Susanne and I are deeply grieved by the senseless tragedy that took place in Thousand Oaks, California,” Governor Ricketts said. “Our prayers are with the victims, their families, the community, and especially the family of Sergeant Ron Helus who was killed as he responded.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on November 10, 2018. The President’s proclamation can be found at https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/presidential-proclamatio...