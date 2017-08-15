Flash Flood Warning for Central Custer County Tuesday Aug. 15, 2017

The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Central Custer County in central Nebraska until 630 PM CDT.

At 1234 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area from southwest into west central Custer County. Rainfall amounts from 2 to 4 inches inches of rain have fallen with thunderstorm training to increase the threat for flash flooding. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flooding include...Broken Bow, Arnold, Callaway, Sargent, Merna, Anselmo, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Lillian, Round Valley, Walworth, Milldale, Pleasant Hill, Big Oak Canyon, Finchville, Divide Hill and Gates.

This includes the following highways...

Highway 183 between mile markers 108 and 121.

Highway 2 between mile markers 257 and 278.

Highway 92 between mile markers 247 and 273.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.