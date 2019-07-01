Flood advisory issued
Monday, July 1, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE
A flood advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for east central Custer County.
At 817 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.
Up to two inches of rain have already fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Broken Bow, Comstock, Berwyn, Weissert, Westerville, Big Oak
Canyon, Arcadia Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area and
Wescott.
Additional rainfall of one to two inches is expected over the area.
This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
