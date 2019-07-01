Flood advisory issued

A flood advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for east central Custer County.

At 817 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

Up to two inches of rain have already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Broken Bow, Comstock, Berwyn, Weissert, Westerville, Big Oak

Canyon, Arcadia Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area and

Wescott.

Additional rainfall of one to two inches is expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.