The National Weather Service office out of North Platte has issued a Flood Watch for Sheridan County for 6 p.m. MDT this evening (Friday, Mar. 22, 2019) through 3 p.m. MDT Saturday afternoon due to continued snow melt and additional rainfall.

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Keya Paha River in Keya Paha and Boyd Counties.

A large portion of the Sandhills may receive up to a half inch of rain over the weekend. A graphic released by the National Weather Service shows a potential of 0.50 inches from Sheridan and Cherry Counties southeast to Lincoln and Custer County. Heavier amounts of rain could fall in southwest Nebraska with smaller amounts in the northeast.

The highest potential for steady rain and/or additional flooding is Friday evening through Saturday morning. Scatters light rain showers will continue to affect the region through Saturday night. A second wave of light precipitation comes Sunday evening through Monday morning in the form of rain transition to snow.