Flood relief drop-off location in Broken Bow

Items for flood relief victims can be dropped off during business hours at the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce until 4 p.m. Friday March 22.

Items will be taken to North Platte and delivered on Saturday to the Fremont area.

Specific items that are needed include:

Non-perishable food

Toiletries

Cleaning supplies

Water

Paper goods (paper towels, toilet paper)

Shovels

Dog food

Cat food

Large leaf bags

Laundry soap

Cots

Sleeping bags (new, not used)

Pillows (new, not used)

Items donated after Friday will go to the Broken Bow Food Pantry and should be non-perishable food items or standard household items.

Call the Broken Bow Chamber at 308-872-5691 with questions.

The Chamber is located on the east side of the Square in Broken Bow at 424 South 8th Avenue.