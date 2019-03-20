Flood relief drop-off locations, CPPD and BB Chamber

Area residents can drop off items for flood relief until 4 p.m. Friday (March 22, 2019) at Custer Public Power, 625 E South E Street/Hwy 2 in Broken Bow and the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce, 424 S. 8th Ave (east side of the Square).

Items can be left at a "Deb's Embroidery" trailer on the west side of CPPD, according to Tarin Burrows with CPPD.

Bottled water and water in jugs is needed. "Water is huge," Burrows said, "in any form it comes in."

Other items that are listed as high need include:

Toilet paper

Cleaning supplies

Baby items

Heavy weight trash bags

Zip/Slider bags, quart and gallon (Ziploc, Hefty, etc)

Pet food

Bleach

Cleaning wipes

Mops

Shovels

Buckets

The items will be taken to North Platte and loaded onto semis to be taken to the Fremont area. Char Swalberg of North Platte is working with Fire/Rescue/American Red Cross/United Way who will disperse the items.

"She already had the pipeline," Burrows said. "She has the connections...we're just helping."

Access to flood stricken areas is restricted so people should not approach the area on their own to deliver supplies. In addition, there needs to be organization on the receiving end to accept and distribute the items.

"The National Guard and State Patrol don't want you going over the roads," Burrows said. "You could go over a road and when you go back, the road could give way."