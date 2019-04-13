Flood Relief Fun Run takes off!

A temp of 35 degrees and snow on the ground didn’t stop participation in the Nebraska Flood Relief Fun Run/Walk this morning (4/13/19) at Melham Park in Broken Bow. Organizer Karly Boje said 75 people registered. “This is way more than I expected,” Boje said as spoke to participants gathered at the start line. “Thank you all so much.”

Proceeds will go to the Nebraska Farm Bureau foundation for flood relief. “It will go direclty to Nebraskans affected by flooding,” Boje said.

She also thanked the many volunteers who helped with the event. “A huge thanks to all of them,” Boje said.