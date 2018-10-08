Flood watch in eastern, southeastern Nebraska
Monday, October 8, 2018
HASTINGS, NEB
A flood watch remains in effect for much of eastern and southeastern Nebraska through Wednesday morning. Flood watches, advisories and warnings extend into Iowa and Kansas. Flood warning have been issued along rivers, including the Missouri River along southeastern Nebraska.
The National Weather Service (NWS) states that periods of rain, heavy at times, will continue through Tuesday night. An additional two to four inches is possible.
