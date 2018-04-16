Skip to main content
Custer County Chief
https://www.willyweather.com/ne/custer-county/broken-bow.html
Trending Now
Forecast for Custer County Monday Apr. 16, 2018: Sunny, high near 45, light variable wind becoming southeast 10-15 mph in the morning.
Blizzard Warning for Custer County extended to 10 p.m. Saturday
Custer County, most of Nebraska, under Blizzard Warning Friday-Saturday Apr. 13-14, 2018
Home
Forecast for Custer County Monday Apr. 16, 2018: Sunny, high near 45, light variable wind becoming southeast 10-15 mph in the morning.
Forecast for Custer County Monday Apr. 16, 2018: Sunny, high near 45, light variable wind becoming southeast 10-15 mph in the morning.
Staff Writer
Monday, April 16, 2018
BROKEN BOW, NE
Category:
Hot Topics
Popular Stories
CEDC hires new Executive Director
The Garden Center in Broken Bow holds ribbon cutting
CPPD working to restore power in aftermath of April blizzard
Broken Bow Legion Baseball Jr's and Sr's at Ogallala Thursday
Snowfall continues through April with more predicted this next weekend
Upcoming Events
Custer County Tourism Visitors Committee Special Meeting
Monday, April 16, 2018 - 3:00pm
Broken Bow Park Board Special Meeting
Monday, April 16, 2018 - 5:00pm
Celebrate Recovery at Broken Bow Evangelical FREE Church
Monday, April 16, 2018 - 7:00pm
Broken Bow School District 21-0025 Board of Education Meeting
Monday, April 16, 2018 - 7:30pm
Custer Public Power District Monthly Board of Directors Meeting
Thursday, April 19, 2018 - 9:00am
