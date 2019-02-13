Up to four inches of snow possible in Central Nebraska

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) from 3 a.m. CST /2 a.m. MST Friday Feb. 15, 2019 to 3 p.m. CST /2 p.m. MST Friday Feb. 15, 2019.

The Advisory is for the following Nebraska counties: Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Brown-Rock-Holt-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Logan-Custer-Western Cherry and includes the cities of Valentine, Springview, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.

Accumulating snow is likely late tonight (Thurs., Feb. 14, 2019) into Friday afternoon.

The heaviest snowfall is expected along a line from Valentine to Broken Bow.

An upper level disturbance will spread accumulating snow to north central and portions of central Nebraska late tonight into Friday afternoon. Snow is expected to develop across northwestern Nebraska late tonight and spread east and southeast into north

central and portions of central Nebraska Friday.

Total accumulations are expected to be 1 to 3 inches with local amounts up to 4 inches likely.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.