Freeze and freeze warning to bring end of growing season

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for much of central Nebraska through Thursday morning (10/11/18). Temperatures are forecast to ranged from the mid-teens to mid 20's overnight.

The Freeze Warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Central tonight (Wed., 10/10/18) to 10 a.m. Central tomorrow.

A hard freeze, 28 degrees, will bring an end to the growing season, according to the National Weather Service.